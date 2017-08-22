DSM Airport Working to Improve Guests’ Dining Experience, Seeking Employees to Help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Whether you're seeking your first job, looking for a second part-time job, or ready for a full-time career, the Des Moines International Airport is hiring.

The Des Moines Airport Authority, in partnership with its food and beverage management company DSM Concessions, held a job fair on Tuesday. DSM Concessions is looking for dining room attendants, servers, cooks, cashiers, and support staff to fill positions for five new restaurants all expected to be operational by December.

"I think what the airport's main goal was to make sure that their passengers that are leaving and coming in here, had a great choice of food that they can partake in when they're leaving and stuff. I think before we got here, they had one restaurant, they had the Tap Room, and they just wanted to expand what options the guests had here," said Larry Shyman, Operations Manager at the airport.

The job fair wraps up at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, but representatives urge anyone who couldn't make it to the event to contact DSM Concessions and set up an interview.