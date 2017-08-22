Eddie Tipton Given 25-Year Prison Sentence in Lottery Rigging Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The man who orchestrated one of the biggest lottery fraud cases in U.S. history will spend up to a quarter century in prison.

In Des Moines on Tuesday, Eddie Tipton was handed a 25-year prison sentence after agreeing to plead guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Tipton admitted to using his job at the Multi-State Lottery Association to "fix" the Hot Lotto drawings. He and a group of family and friends fraudulently won millions of dollars in drawings across the Midwest.

Tipton addressed the court before his sentence was read and asked everyone he's hurt for forgiveness.

"Well I certainly regret my actions. It's difficult for me to say that with all the people that I know behind me that I hurt. I regret it, and I'm sorry," he said.

Before ending the hearing, the judge told Tipton he wouldn't be surprised if Tipton is released from prison quickly. Tipton has agreed to pay $2.5 million in restitution.