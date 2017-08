Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSDALE, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa memorial park is getting the money it needs for completion.

The Angels Memorial Park in Evansdale will receive a $30,000 grant. The money will be used for a new bridge, to make it more handicap accessible.

The park is dedicated in part to cousins Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins, two girls who were abducted and found dead in 2012. It also honors three other murder victims: Evelyn Miller, Donisha Hill, and Lindsay Nichols.