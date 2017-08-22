Former Des Moines Police Officer Charged with Felonies for Planting Evidence in Drug Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A former Des Moines police officer accused of tampering with evidence is now facing criminal charges, more than two and a half years after the case in question.

The charges stem from an arrest made back in January of 2015. Now, one of the arresting officers is facing a couple of felonies.

Tyson Teut, 30, resigned in December amid the allegation that he planted evidence in a drug case. Another officer facing the same allegation, Joshua Judge, also resigned at that time.

Teut is charged with felonious misconduct in office, and perjury. Both are Class D felonies. Teut turned himself in and was booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday morning and was later released on a $10,000 bond. Judge has not yet been charged in this case.

In February, Kyle Weldon filed a suit against the officers, the police department, the city, and the county, alleging malicious prosecution, false imprisonment, false arrest, slander, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and abuse of process. The suit claims Officers Teut and Judge planted a rock of methamphetamine in Weldon's evidence bag before handing the evidence to investigators, and that other members of the department were aware of and condoned the behavior.

The criminal complaint and affidavit filed in court states officer Teut arrested Weldon on an outstanding warrant, found a small container with residue, and suspected being meth on him. The document goes on to say that during the same work shift, Officer Teut arrested someone else after that person had thrown a container of meth out of a vehicle. The court document says Teut later placed an amount of meth from the second incident into the container found on Weldon earlier that shift.