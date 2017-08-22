Getting Children Ready for School With Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Public Schools will be offering free breakfast to kindergarten through fifth grade.

The breakfast is being federally funded in a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and through grant money awarded by Midwest Dairy Council and Action for Healthy Kids.

Pediatrician for the Blank Children’s Hospital, Dr. Amy Shriver said it is important children eat the right types of foods in the morning.

“Foods that have a lot of fiber and are high in protein tend to do the best job of keep kids energized throughout their whole school day. It is a challenge for a lot of parents to get kids to eat those kinds of foods in the morning,” Shriver said.

Shriver said it is important for children to eat breakfast every day, because children need the energy to concentrate in the classroom.

Parents that don’t have a program like this at their children’s school should avoid foods with a lot of sugar.

“Avoid things that have a lot of extra carbohydrates like those sugary breakfast cereals. They are only going to make your energy go up for just a little bit and then it is going to go down, and you are not going to be able to last until lunch,” Shriver said.

According to Communications Officer Amanda Lewis, the breakfast menu for Des Moines Public Schools will include: milk, fruit or juice, two servings of grain or one serving of grain and one serving of protein.

Students will have the breakfast option every school day at the elementary schools.