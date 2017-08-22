× I-80 Accident Claims Life of 2-Year-Old Child

DEXTER, Iowa – A toddler is dead following a crash on I-80 near Dexter Monday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. near mile marker 99 . Eastbound traffic was backed up because of a previous accident and crews were working to pull a semi out of the ditch at the time of the crash. Weather conditions were also not ideal, with rain pouring down.

Trooper Alex Dinkla says the backup caused stand-still traffic and the driver of a semi hauling pigs was not able to stop in time before rear-ending a Chevy Malibu, which then struck a Ford van. The semi then rolled into the ditch where pigs escaped from the trailer.

A two-year-old child in the backseat of the car was killed. The front seat passenger of the Malibu suffered serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to the hospital. The driver was not injured.

No one in the van was injured.

Officials have not released the names of those involved in the crash.