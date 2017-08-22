× Iowa’s Josey Jewell Named Preseason All-American by Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hawkeye linebacker Josey Jewell has been an “under the radar” star for the last three years … but now the secret is out.

On Tuesday Jewell was named to the Associated Press’ first ever preseason All-American team. Jewell is on the first team defensive squad. He is one of three Big Ten players on the list.

Jewell is a Decorah native. He finished his Junior year last year as a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award given to the nation’s top linebacker.