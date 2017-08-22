Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $417 Million in Talcum Powder, Cancer Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA -- A jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $400 million in a lawsuit regarding its talcum powder.

The jury handed down the verdict the verdict to a California woman who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer 10 years ago. Eva Echeverria, who was too ill to attend the trial, was awarded $417 million. She says she used the product every day for 40 years, and claimed Johnson & Johnson failed to adequately warn people about talcum powder's potential cancer risks.

More than 1,000 other people have filed similar lawsuits.

"My client, I think today, has done what she wanted to do. She's gonna die, she's losing that battle, but she's so happy that she won the battle for other women in this country," said Mark Robinson, Echeverria's attorney.

Johnson & Johnson said the company will appeal the decision, arguing the most credible research proves baby powder is safe.