Lieutenant Governor Joins Grandfather, Other Veterans on Midwest Honor Flight

IOWA -- Iowa's lieutenant governor spent the day heading to Washington D.C., taking part in the Midwest Honor Flight.

Adam Gregg traveled with his grandfather Glenn, a WWII veteran from Hawarden, and some of his cousins. They joined other veterans from WWII and the Korean and Vietnam Wars on the flight to visit monuments that honor their service.

In all, 85 veterans boarded the plane for the day-long journey.

The trip gives Glenn not only a chance to share stories with his grandchildren, but allows veterans to bond over their shared experiences.

"Me being a part of the last group, like last night we were talking about there are only six WWII veterans going on this trip, and I happen to be one of them," he said. "So that's privilege right there."

"To get to have this opportunity to be with him as he sees that memorial that's dedicated to him and his friends and those that he served with, that's going to be something really special," said the lieutenant governor.