Murder Suspect Wants Charges Dropped, Claims 'Due Process' Denied

DES MOINES, Iowa – Attorneys for a man charged with the murder of 49-year-old Gloria Gary are asking for the case against him to be dismissed.

Twenty-three-year-old Kyle Jepson is charged with first degree murder, first degree robbery, and first degree burglary in the case. He was taken into custody in Utah in January and had Gary’s car with him.

During interviews with police Jepson gave them information that allowed investigators to get a search warrant for her home in Des Moines. Gary had previously been reported missing, but during the search officers found her body concealed in the home.

Jepson was extradited back to Iowa and booked into the Polk County Jail on February 28th. He made his initial court appearance the following day.

Jepson’s attorneys are arguing the long delay between the time he was taken into custody in Utah and the time he made his initial court appearance in Iowa constitutes a denial of due process. They have filed a motion to dismiss. A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for September 1st.

The state has filed its resistance to the motion.