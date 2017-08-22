PELLA, Iowa - No one on the Little Dutch practice field knows what it's like to lose. It's crazy to think, but that's Pella's reality. The Little Dutch are three-time defending champs riding a 41-game winning streak, but a fourth straight title will take their best work yet.
Pella Begins Third Title Defense
-
Pella Celebrates 82nd Tulip Time
-
Tulip Time Dancers and Singers Work Year Round for This Weekend
-
Johnston Little League Hopes to Repeat History
-
Ankeny ‘Safety Town’ Tradition Possibly Coming to an End
-
Girl Breaks Free From Attempted Abduction in Guthrie County
-
-
Little Girl Thinks Bride is the Princess in her Book, and It’s the Cutest Thing Ever
-
Nursing Students Hosting Camp to Teach Kids Good Hygiene Skills
-
Arizona Home Covered in Cat Decor
-
Urban Bike Food Ministry: Handing Out Burritos and Hugs
-
Big Crowds at Fair Translate to Big Bucks for Vendors
-
-
Drake Students Bring ‘Little Free Food Pantries’ to the Neighborhood
-
Fire Ravages Buildings on Melcher’s Town Square
-
4-H Rabbit Show at the Iowa State Fair