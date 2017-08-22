× Sentencing Tuesday for Lottery Rigging Mastermind Eddie Tipton

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday the book may finally be closed on the Hot Lotto rigging case.

Eddie Tipton will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon on one felony count of ongoing criminal conduct.

Tipton pleaded guilty in June, admitting that he used his position as the Information Security Director for the Multi-State Lottery Association to fix the game. He tried to collect a $16 million winning jackpot from 2010, which brought the scheme to light.

Tipton, and family and friends, had collected millions in fraudulent winnings over a decade through the scheme.

Lottery rigging cases were also discovered in Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Wisconsin and Tipton was charged in federal court. In June, Tipton accepted a plea deal in Wisconsin and pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering, theft-false representation, and four charges of computer crime-modify data.

Part of the plea deal required Tipton to plead guilty to ongoing criminal conduct in the Iowa case.

Tipton faces up to 25 years in prison.