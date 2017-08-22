Two Iowans Compete for Spot in ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- One of the metro's ninja warriors is on to the finals.

Spencer Johnson, of Clive, is moving on to the finals of the television show American Ninja Warrior in Las Vegas. He fell on the salmon ladder on Monday night but placed 11th overall, so he gets a shot at the $1 million prize.

His cousin, Tyler Smith--the Ninja Bug Man--just missed out; he was two spots away from making the finals. On Facebook, he wrote that he lost focus and made a silly mistake.

He also posted, "this year's fall ultimately was a blessing in disguise. It just so happened that if I would have made it to Vegas I would have missed our son Brody being born."