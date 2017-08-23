Current and Former Iowa Lawmakers Announce Support for Hubbell for Governor
DES MOINES, Iowa–Thirteen current and former Iowa lawmakers are going public with their support for Fred Hubbell’s Democratic campaign for governor. They include six sitting lawmakers, a former nominee for governor, a former nominee for Congress, a former senate majority leader and a former house majority leader.
Hubbell, a businessman and philanthropist, is one of seven in his party running to compete in next June’s primary. His campaign previously announced the support of former Lt. Governor Sally Pederson.
Here is a list of new supporters:
Representative Cindy Winckler, Davenport
Representative Mary Mascher, Iowa City
Representative Helen Miller, Fort Dodge
Representative Ruth Ann Gaines, Des Moines
Representative Vicki Lensing, Iowa City
Representative Mary Wolfe, Clinton
Former Senate Majority Leader George Kinley, Des Moines
Former Senator Jack Hatch, Des Moines
Former Senator Staci Appel, Ackworth
Former Senator Frank Wood, Eldridge
Former Senator Dennis Black, Newton
Former House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Des Moines
Former Representative Wayne Ford, Des Moines
Former Representative Mike Reasoner, Creston
Former Representative Doris Kelly, Cedar Falls
Former Representative Sally Stutsman, Riverside
Former Representative Joe Riding, Altoona
Former Representative Deb Berry, Waterloo
Former Representative Jane Teaford, Cedar Falls
These endorsements come a day after Des Moines State Senator Nate Boulton, another Democratic candidate for governor, announced the support of the Iowa Professional Firefighters union, which represents 1,600 members. Boulton also previously announced endorsements from 17 current Democratic lawmakers.
Other Democrats running for governor include: former Iowa Democratic Party Chair Andy McGuire, nurse and union activist Cathy Glasson, former Des Moines school board member Jon Neiderbach, former candidate for governor John Norris and former Iowa City mayor Ross Wilburn.