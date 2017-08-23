× Current and Former Iowa Lawmakers Announce Support for Hubbell for Governor

DES MOINES, Iowa–Thirteen current and former Iowa lawmakers are going public with their support for Fred Hubbell’s Democratic campaign for governor. They include six sitting lawmakers, a former nominee for governor, a former nominee for Congress, a former senate majority leader and a former house majority leader.

Hubbell, a businessman and philanthropist, is one of seven in his party running to compete in next June’s primary. His campaign previously announced the support of former Lt. Governor Sally Pederson.

Here is a list of new supporters:

Representative Cindy Winckler, Davenport

Representative Mary Mascher, Iowa City

Representative Helen Miller, Fort Dodge

Representative Ruth Ann Gaines, Des Moines

Representative Vicki Lensing, Iowa City

Representative Mary Wolfe, Clinton

Former Senate Majority Leader George Kinley, Des Moines

Former Senator Jack Hatch, Des Moines

Former Senator Staci Appel, Ackworth

Former Senator Frank Wood, Eldridge

Former Senator Dennis Black, Newton

Former House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Des Moines

Former Representative Wayne Ford, Des Moines

Former Representative Mike Reasoner, Creston

Former Representative Doris Kelly, Cedar Falls

Former Representative Sally Stutsman, Riverside

Former Representative Joe Riding, Altoona

Former Representative Deb Berry, Waterloo

Former Representative Jane Teaford, Cedar Falls

These endorsements come a day after Des Moines State Senator Nate Boulton, another Democratic candidate for governor, announced the support of the Iowa Professional Firefighters union, which represents 1,600 members. Boulton also previously announced endorsements from 17 current Democratic lawmakers.

Other Democrats running for governor include: former Iowa Democratic Party Chair Andy McGuire, nurse and union activist Cathy Glasson, former Des Moines school board member Jon Neiderbach, former candidate for governor John Norris and former Iowa City mayor Ross Wilburn.