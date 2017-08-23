× Des Moines Police Investigating 22nd Homicide of 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a convenience store on Des Moines’ east side that left one person dead late Tuesday night.

Officials say this is the city’s 22nd homicide of the year. That is the highest number of homicides in Des Moines since 1990 when there was a total of 23.

Police were called to 3733 Easton Boulevard, a Valero gas station, shortly after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting. When officers and medics arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

There has been at least one homicide per month in 2017 and many of the cases are still open due to a lack of witnesses willing to come forward. In May, police decided to start offering money to any witness to come forward to try and solve some of these homicides.

The investigation into Tuesday night’s homicide is still happening. Police expect to release more information in the case later Wednesday morning