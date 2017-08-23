× Early Morning Fire at Des Moines Salvage Yard

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fire crews were called out to a salvage yard near the Des Moines Sewage Treatment plant Wednesday morning after receiving a report of vehicles on fire.

The call came in around 5:46 a.m. after an employee of Copart, 3300 Vandalia, arrived at work and saw smoke and flames coming from the salvage yard.

When firefighters arrived they found several cars were on fire. Because of the distance off the road and a lack of hydrants in the area, water was trucked in to help firefighters put out the fire.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.