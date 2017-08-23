× First Court Date Set for Former Officer Accused of Planting Evidence

DES MOINES, Iowa – The initial appearance date for a former Des Moines police officer accused of tampering with evidence has been scheduled for later this month.

Thirty-year-old Tyson Teut is now facing criminal charges, more than two and a half years after the case in question. He was charged last week with felonious misconduct in office and perjury.

Online court records show Teut’s initial appearance has been scheduled for August 31st.

Teut resigned in December amid the allegation that he planted evidence in a drug case. Another officer facing the same allegation, Joshua Judge, also resigned but has not been charged in the case as of yet.

Teut turned himself in and was booked into Polk County Jail and was released Tuesday after posting a $10,000 bond.

In February Kyle Weldon filed suit against the officers, the police department, the city and the county.

The suit claims officers Teut and Judge planted a rock of methamphetamine in Weldon’s evidence bag before handing the evidence to investigators and that other members of the department were aware of and condoned the behavior.