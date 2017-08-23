Kirk and Mary Ferentz Donate $1 Million in Name of Granddaughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The Ferentz family knows the pain of losing a child born prematurely. Now they're hoping to save other families from that pain.

On Wednesday Kirk and Mary Ferentz announced a $1 million dollar donation to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. The money will be used to create the Savvy Ferentz Program in Neonatal Research.

Savvy is Kirk and Mary's granddaughter. She was born at just 21 weeks in 2014. She passed away two days later.

“We knew Savvy was born too early,” said Mary Ferentz in a state released Wednesday, “We also knew they do extraordinary things at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital that would give her a fighting chance. We were thankful we had that.”

The UI Stead Family Children's Hospital is one of the top ranked children's hospitals in the US.