Lynnville Hosts Smoke on the Water to Lend a Hand

LYNNVILLE, Iowa- Saturday will see a new annual event, which not only tastes good, but also is for a good cause.

Smoke on the Water is a competition for slow cooking meats, and for the public to sample delicious barbecue.

Each year this competition raises funds to help someone with medical expenses, or a medical hardship.

This year Smoke on the Water is helping a woman who has been gone from the community for 27 years. Melanie James moved back to Lynnville around a year ago from the Bay Area of California.

“Made it through culture shock,humidity, bugs,and my first Iowa winter,” said James. “In February, I went in for one of those nasty colonoscopies, that’s when the surgeon found my cancer.”

Since then, James has been in chemo treatments, and her cancer has gone from her system. She is still taking treatment to make sure they got it all. James is looking at medical bills costing thousands.

“Smoke on the Water, this is going to be our fourth consecutive year,” said Jeff Arment, one of the founders of the event. “We’re helping families in need, go through medical hardships.

A donation of $5 is suggested, but people often give way more to help this cause.

For more information on Smoke on the Water