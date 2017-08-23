Make-A-Wish Grant’s Boys’ Backyard Golf Dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A metro boy who discovered a love of golf due to a heart condition now has a world class place to practice his putting ... in his own backyard.

His name is Jaxson. He suffers from a condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. It keeps him from participating in contact sports but not golf.

This week the Make-A-Wish Foundation surprised Jaxson with a new addition to his backyard, a custom putting green. Jaxson and his friends and neighbors didn't waste any time christening the green.

The putting green wasn't the only surprise. Jaxson also got a Masters flag signed by Iowan Zach Johnson and a special video message from Johnson.