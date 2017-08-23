SCAVO Community School Mourns Loss of Murder Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- High school students across the metro went back to school Wednesday. That is where Noah Campbell should have been, too.

“Right now there is a very strong indication that he was specifically targeted,” says Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek.

Campbell was shot and killed Tuesday night at a gas station on the Eastside. He was only 19-years-old and just month away from graduating high school.

Rich Blonigan was Campbell’s principal at Scavo High School. He says the district lost a good one.

“Noah was one of our kids that was a leader in out building. Very positive,” said Blonigan.



Blonigan says Noah was heavily into music and spent a lot of time with Will Keeps, a Des Moines musician and part-time music teacher.

“Noah was quiet and cool. He was like one of those cool kids. He would sit back in the cut and watch,” said Keeps.

Keeps worked with Campbell for 3 years and watched him grow as both an artist and a man.

“I’m sick of out young kids dying because of these streets. They are doing nothing but pimping our kids,” said Keeps.

Keeps has been a vocal anti-violence advocate for years. He’s partnered with DMPD and Gov. Reynolds to curb violence. He says if we want to prevent this from happening to more kids we need do more than just talk about it.

“It’s time for us to start changing our mindsets on how these streets are dealing with us. Let’s stop giving the streets the cred when it ain’t nothing but negative,” said Keeps.

Des Moines Police are optimistic that Campbell’s murder will be solved. Parizek says that solid evidence was recovered from the scene that included witness testimony and video of the incident.