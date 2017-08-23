× Students are ‘Clapped In’ on the First Day of School

DES MOINES, Iowa – Many schools start Wednesday morning for the new school year, and one school is making the first day special.

King Elementary is “clapping in” its students with a faculty and community cheer tunnel.

Students will walk through the tunnel as they enter their first day of school.

Fourth grade teacher, Kelsey Jenn said the first day is all about getting to know each other.

“Creating that family. And just that team atmosphere with them so that they know everyone in this room, we’re all in it together, we are all here to learn together. We have each-others back and that we are all important to each other,” Jenn said.

For the last four years Jenn taught only math, and this year the school is back to general education for each teacher.

She is trying something new in her classroom that makes the students feel more comfortable.

“We are trying some flexible seating this year. So that way students can have their own seats, but also move around the room so they are comfortable working in any way. Because even as an adult I don’t always like to sit. I like to stand, lay on the ground and things like that. Giving them choice on how they can show their work, choice on how to show what they know, just making sure they have some autonomy in the classroom,” Jenn.

Jenn is excited to meet her new students.

This is the second annual “clap in” day.

The first bell rings Wednesday at 7:50 a.m.