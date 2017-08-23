Urbandale TP Tradition Continues With a Twist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Seniors still showed up with toilet paper to Urbandale High School this week ... but this time they kept it in its wrapper.

For years Urbandale students have "toilet papered" the high school before classes begin. However this year's class is continuing a new toilet paper tradition. Instead of throwing it into trees and shrubs they stack it up and leave it to be donated to a local shelter.

"It shows that the senior class is about positivity," said senior Emily Dedoncker, "We don't want to make our community look bad. We want to help our community in any way we can."

The seniors did still make a mark on the school by decorating the sidewalks with chalk pictures and messages.