Blood Drive Honors Young Girl Fighting Cancer

AMES, Iowa -- On Thursday afternoon Story County residents rolled up their sleeves to honor a young girl battling cancer.

Two-year-old Nora Scott was recently diagnosed with an acute form of leukemia. She's undergone a dozen blood transfusions as part of her treatment. While she undergoes treatment family members have asked others to give blood in her name.

Today the American Red Cross organized a donation drive in Ames. Nora's dad stopped by to thank donors individually.

"It's pretty humbling," says Jeff Scott, "We've seen an outpouring of support, my wife and I, that's been pretty amazing, pretty breathtaking from all different ways that they're showing it to us. It's pretty awesome."

Jeff says Nora is responding well to treatment and doctors are hopeful on her prognosis.