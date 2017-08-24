Brandon Ellingson’s Father Worried He’ll Miss Trooper’s Sentencing Hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- The father of the Clive man who drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks while in police custody may have to choose between confronting the man responsible for his son's death and a dedication ceremony in honor of his son.

Brandon Ellingson drowned at the Missouri lake in 2014. He fell off a Missouri State Patrol boat after he was arrested for boating while intoxicated. The trooper who arrested him, Anthony Piercy, failed to follow multiple protocols during and after the arrest leading to Brandon's death. He plead guilty to negligent boating last June.

A judge was scheduled to sentence Piercy on September 8th at 3:00pm. However the judge has now asked for sentencing to be moved to later that afternoon. Craig Ellingson, Brandon's father, says that change of time would prevent him from attending a ceremony for his son at the Dowling-Valley football game. Craig says he will not miss that ceremony, but would rather be able to face Piercy at the sentencing as well.

"I know he wouldn't like all of this news media and all that but I'm trying to do the right thing for him", Craig says, "Once we get the sentencing done then I'm going to close that chapter and leave it alone."

Ellingson's attorney is filing a motion to change the date of Piercy's sentencing.