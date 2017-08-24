China To Face WTO Tariff-Rate Quota Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The United States is moving forward with a World Trade Organization (WTO) case against China over tariff-rate quotas for ag products including wheat, rice, and corn.

The request was started by the Obama administration last year, the Trump administration is moving forward with it.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office last year said global prices for the commodities were lower than China domestic prices, but the country did not use all of the quotas, which offer lower duties on yearly grain volumes.

The U.S. alleges that China's lack of action limited market access from the U.S. and other countries. Since then Australia, the European Union, Canada, and Thailand joined the dispute as third parties.

The WTO dispute settlement body will consider the request on August 31st.