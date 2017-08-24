× Des Moines Man Arrested in ‘Peeping Tom’ Case

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have arrested a man they say is known for being a peeping Tom.

Overnight, an officer responded to a call of suspicious person peeping into windows at 7805 Bloomfield.

Twenty-three-year-old Raudel Alvarez was taken into custody by the officer after he was found looking into a mobile home at two women. He tried to flee but the officer was able to make an arrest.

Alvarez already had a trespass warning from Ewing Trace at 4201 Windsor Place.

The manager of the complex said she recently had complaints about Alvarez for the same issue.