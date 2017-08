Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In what we think was college football's first game of the new season--by 30 minutes--Grand View beat Evangel in front of a fired up Vikings crowd at Williams Stadium.

#9 Grand View cruises to the win, 37-17 behind a strong second half.

Grand View also had a pre-game tailgate that was a big hit with fans, young and old alike.