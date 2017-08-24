× Incentives Worth More than $207M Woo Apple to Construct Waukee Data Centers

DES MOINES, Iowa – Apple CEO Tim Cook will be on hand Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol to take part in an announcement of a “significant” investment in Iowa, involving the construction of data centers in Waukee.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority released documents Thursday morning about a plan by Apple to construct two data centers on 2,000 acres just west of Waukee’s city limits. The land was recently annexed.

Apple is expected to spend $1.375 billion to build the data centers. A combination of state and local incentives for Apple is worth more than $207 million.

The IEDA is offering $19.65 million in investment tax credits. Thursday morning, the Waukee City Council voted to provide a 20-year tax abatement for Apple that is estimated to be worth $188,239,943.

Waukee is also planning to fund substantial infrastructure updates Apple will require for the construction of the new data centers.

Fifty jobs are expected to be created once the data centers open and they must pay at least $29.12 per hour, according the IEDA agreement.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding an event at 12:15 p.m. at the State Capitol where Apple CEO Tim Cook will talk about the project.

