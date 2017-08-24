× Membership Numbers Rise with New Freshman Class at DMACC Rec Center

ANKENY, Iowa – Des Moines Area Community College starts its fall semester on Thursday.

First time students will have the opportunity to use a brand-new student and recreation center.

According to a staff worker, Trail Point Aquatics and Wellness Center opened on February 13, 2017 with 2,400 members.

Since then, the membership has grown to 6,500 members.

The center is used by both students and community members.

DMACC President, Robert Denson said it is important for both communities to interact with one another.

“We are great partners. In everything we do, we try to bring in the business community, we try to bring in our students’ families, etc. because we are all working together to make a better Iowa,” Denson said.

The rec center features: two swimming pools, basketball courts, working out machines, an indoor track, fitness classes, food court, and more.

Denson said Unity Point has partnered with the school to have a therapy pool, where students can do hands on learning for certain classes.

The center is meant for both students and community members to feel like they have a place to go to and relax.

“We are trying to create an entire experience. And we do know that students who work out have a regular exercise routine. They feel better. And if they feel better they are going to do better,” Denson said.

Denson said he thinks the numbers will continue to grow, especially with the new incoming students.

The center is free to part-time and full-time students at any DMACC campus.

Members of the community pay a fee to use the facilities.