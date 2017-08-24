Two Children Removed From Home of Malayia Knapp’s Former Adoptive Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Two adoptive children living in Mindy Knapp's home have finally been removed by the Department of Human Services after multiple claims of abuse.

Urbandale Police confirm they assisted the DHS in removing the children Wednesday morning. A third child also recently ran away from the home. Another adopted sibling, Malayia Knapp, also ran away from the home when she lived there claiming she'd been abused. She went public earlier this year with claims that she and her siblings had been abused and starved by Mindy Knapp.

Malayia recently filed a lawuist against Mindy Knapp and the DHS. She claims the DHS was negligent in allowing and her siblings to remain in the home.