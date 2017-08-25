Adventureland Performer Given Prison Sentence in Sex Abuse Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- A Cedar Falls man who performed at Adventureland Park will serve up to 10 years in prison for sex abuse.

Barry Devoll, also known as Bixby, founded the nonprofit Blue Trunk Educational Series. The traveling nature show performed at schools and amusement parks.

Devoll pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor. Prosecutors say he seduced minors in order to produce and distribute child pornography. Devoll was also sentenced to 10 years supervised release and nearly $6,000 in restitution.