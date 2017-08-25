Argentina Opens Up Pork Exports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Trump Administration has struck a deal with Argentina to reopen one of their markets. U.S. pork has been banned from Argentina since 1992 because of mitigation requirements and other sanitary issues.

One of the reasons the opening is important is it allows the trade of highly valued products with duties taken off.

However, to start off, pork export value will be relatively small to Argentina, according to the National Pork Producers Council the most groundbreaking part of this deal is the potential.

CEO Neil Dierks says, "It contains language from international codex, meetings, that hasn't been in some of our other language of our other trade deals and really kind of sets a template for the future for our ability to access markets long term."

In response to the news Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says, "The additional market for U.S. pork is incredible news for our state."

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey says, "The potential for further growth is tremendous."