× Arrest Made in Murder of Noah Campbell

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in Des Moines’ 22nd homicide of the year.

They say cooperative witnesses and video surveillance helped them find one of the people involved in the shooting.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Lemay has been arrested and is facing a charge of first degree murder for his role in aiding and abetting in the death of 19-year-old Noah Campbell.

Campbell was found shot outside a gas station on Easton Boulevard Tuesday night. He later died at the hospital.

From the evidence, investigators believed the shooting was a targeted attack.

Additional arrests are expected in the case.