Bondurant Corn Maze Spreading Message of Cancer Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONDURANT, Iowa -- A popular fall attraction is providing fun while bringing attention to a good cause.

The corn maze at Geisler Farms in Bondurant features the words "childhood cancer" as part of the shape of a ribbon in the center. The idea came from Suzanne Friedrickson, whose eight-year-old son Landon died after a four-year battle with neuroblastoma. He and his sisters would visit the maze every year.

The corn maze and pumpkin patch will be open on weekends from September 2nd through October 29th.