Co-Defendant Sentenced in Lottery Rigging Case

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Friday morning, a co-defendant in the Hot Lotto rigging scandal was sentenced for his role in the fraud scheme.

Robert Rhodes plead guilty to lottery fraud earlier this year. On Friday, he was sentenced to two years probation; he faced up to ten years in prison.

Rhodes worked with friend Eddie Tipton to cash in fraudulent Hot Lotto winning tickets to collect millions of dollars. Earlier this week, Tipton was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

During Rhodes' sentencing, the judge noted his cooperation in the investigation into Tipton as a factor in his lighter sentence.