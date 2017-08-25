FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Johnston Shocks Centennial in Final Seconds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY - It was not the opener anyone expected, but in the end 9th ranked Johnston will take it.

The Dragons scored a TD with 12 seconds left to stun #2 Centennial 13-8. Andrew Nord hit Anthony Coleman for a 37 yard strike to seal the win for Johnston.

The Dragons led 6-0 after 3 quarters, but Centennial rallied in the 4th. Jaguar kicker Jake Pinegar (future Penn State Nittany Lion) kicked field goals of 50 and 48 yards, and the Jag defense also forced a safety on a botched snap to take an 8-6 lead. But Nord led Johnston down the field in the final minute for the victory.

Centennial hosts rival Ankeny next week, Johnston takes on SE Polk.