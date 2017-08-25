× Hubbell Says Apple Deal Was Bad Negotiating by Reynolds Administration

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fred Hubbell knows plenty about making big deals and he says the Reynolds Administration made a bad one with Apple on Thursday.

“Iowa has a serious budget mess, a mess created by politicians that have a habit of prioritizing wasteful corporate giveaways over healthcare, education, and raising incomes around the state,” Hubbell, a Democratic candidate for Governor, said in a press release.

“When I led the Iowa Department of Economic Development, my top priority was to hold corporations’ feet to the fire and make sure Iowa’s taxpayers got a good deal, but in this case it appears that taxpayers are paying $400,000 per job,” Hubbell’s statement continued, “Take it from me: this is a better deal for Apple than it is for Iowa’s taxpayers. Iowa’s taxpayers deserve better than this from their Governor.”