CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- An Iowa Marine killed in a motorcycle accident while stationed at Camp Pendleton in California will be laid to rest next week.

Corporal Andrew West was killed last weekend.

His remains are being returned to Iowa this weekend, and a visitation will be held next Tuesday at Stonebridge Church in Cedar Rapids. His funeral will be held at the church the following day.

Corporal West was 22 years old.