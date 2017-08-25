Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame Inducting Four New Members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Saturday, four Iowans will be honored with entry into the Iowa Women's Hall of Fame.

Senator Joni Ernst is one of the inductees. In 2014, she became the first woman to represent Iowa in Congress when she was elected to succeed Tom Harkin in the U.S. Senate.

Kim Reynolds will also join the Hall of Fame after becoming the first woman to serve as governor of Iowa earlier this year. Next year, she will attempt to become the first woman elected governor.

Des Moines councilwoman Christine Hensley will be honored, as well. Hensley is the longest-serving council member in Des Moines' history. She is preparing to leave office at the end of her current term.

The fourth inductee is Jane Boyd, an Iowa women's rights advocate who passed away in 1932.