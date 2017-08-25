Iowans Head to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hurricane Harvey, which has strengthened to a category four storm, will make landfall on Friday, and a group of Iowans will be there ready to help with recovery when the storm hits.

Heavy winds and rain rock parts of south Texas as the hurricane moves closer and people living on the coast decide whether they want to leave the area. At the same time, Greater Iowa American Red Cross volunteers are preparing to head down and lend a hand.

“We’re sending down from Dubuque, from Waterloo, we're sending these teams down of two people each in these emergency response vehicles full of these supplies," said Mark Tauscheck of the Red Cross.

Seven volunteers, including longtime volunteer Joe Vich, are heading to one of 17 shelters throughout south Texas.

“It really feels good to be a part of this. Iowa people give back generously, I mean we really do come from a state that's generous and hardworking," Vich said.

Stocking one of the American Red Cross' emergency response trucks costs $2,500 a day, but Iowa volunteers say this is a small price to pay to help people in need.