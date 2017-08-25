× Police: Home Invasion Suspect Kicked in Front Door

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was arrested early Friday morning after a home invasion burglary on Des Moines’ southeast side.

Police say they were called to 1510 E. Pleasantview Dr. just after 12:00 a.m. Friday. The victim told officials a masked suspect dressed in black kicked in the front door. The suspect had a handgun and got away with a purse that had cash inside.

When officers arrived in the area they found a Chevy Impala with no headlights driving on E. Pleasantview. They stopped the vehicle and found a pellet handgun, black t-shirt, and a black piece of cloth consistent with being used as a mask.

The driver, 23-year-old Trannelle Green, was taken into custody after one of the victims identified him as the suspect. He is charged with first degree burglary and driving while license revoked or suspended. Green is being held in the Polk County Jail.