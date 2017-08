Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Thursday night, police responded to a robbery on the east side of the metro.

The robbery took place at the Underground Rockshop at 617 East Euclid. An employee told officers they had been robbed at gunpoint and said they were also zip-tied during the incident.

Officers used a canine to try and track the suspect, but did not have any luck. Authorities will continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact police.