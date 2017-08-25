Science Center Hosts Annual Fundraising Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People hoping to spend time learning at the Science Center on Friday afternoon may have noticed it closed early.

This is so the center could get ready for its annual fundraiser and auction event. The big event helps keep the Science Center of Iowa providing education opportunities to the metro. Organizers hope those who attended had fun, but also come away with a better understanding of the center's work.

"We really hope that people have a great time, tell their friends about it, and want to come back next year," said Emilee Richardson, director of marketing at the Science Center. "But we really hope that they leave understanding what the real value that this event is about having fun but is about really valuable support for those kids and for those experiences that we do throughout the year."