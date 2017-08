Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Iowa National Guard soldiers are preparing for deployment to the Middle East.

A send-off ceremony was held in Waterloo on Friday morning for members of the 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion. The unit provide medical evacuations from the battlefield via blackhawk helicopters. The soldiers first train at Fort Hood, Texas, before deploying overseas.

The unit previously deployed in 2012 and served for a year in Afghanistan.