What to Expect at the Downtown Farmers’ Market This Weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As summer comes to a close things will be changing at the Downtown Farmers’ Market.

Kelly Foss, Director of the Downtown Farmers’ Market, said this Saturday there will be lots of tomatoes.

“Orchards are also starting to see some apples. So that will be coming up soon too,” Foss said.

There are also plenty of year-round products you can find this weekend, including goat cheese, goat milk soaps and lotions from Simple Life Farms.

Diana Smith said she started with two goats and now they have 14 they milk daily.

Smith said goat cheese is something she’s been working toward for several years.

“It starts in the hay field it’s very much a family process. Everyone’s on board. So we have the hay and we have to get in the barn to feed them. Then we have the milking and the cheese process itself is four to six hours and then aged for 60 days or more,” Smith said.

Here are some other things going on at the farmers’ market this weekend:

Live Well with Unity Point Health

It’s Christmas in August! Join Blank Children’s Hospital and Foundation volunteers and staff as they showcase details about this year’s Festival of Trees and Lights. Learn how money raised benefits their fabulous Child Life program, and be sure to pick up an ornament to take home for your tree!

Entertainment

Jonathan May – Mr. Magic Productions

Mennonite Singers

Metro Brass Quintet

Nate Nelson

Royce Johns Acoustic

The Wish Machine (Randy Kong)

Winspiration Studio

Saturday Salutes

Des Moines Kennel Club and Obedience Training Club

Downtown Disciples: Unapologetically Progressive

Save the Children Action Network

Iowa State University Alumni Association

Special Market Programs