Adventureland Ride Gets Stuck With People On Board

ALTOONA, Iowa — A popular ride at Adventureland park is down for the rest of the day after it got stuck mid-operation.

A spokesperson for the park said the ride Storm Chaser was stuck after a safety mechanism was triggered, causing it to suddenly come to a stop. This happened around 11:30 a.m. as 32 people were on board the ride.

Mechanical crews were forced to lower the ride in order to get riders off safely and assess the situation. They are still not sure what caused the alarm to be triggered.