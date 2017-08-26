Air Force Veteran Receives Medals After Nearly 50 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- An Air Force veteran received some long overdue accommodations this week.

Doyce Bailey left the service 48 years ago, and left something behind: his medals. In Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Senator Joni Ernst corrected that wrong and awarded Bailey his accommodations.

"Presenting this award to Staff Sgt. Bailey is incredible. Long overdue, but very much worth it," said Senator Ernst.

"It kinda completes the whole picture now and makes me feels as though my time was spent in a way that people appreciate," said Sgt. Bailey.