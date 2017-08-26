Former Bernie Sanders Aide Running for Iowa Congressional Seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A former top Iowa aide to Senator Bernie Sanders announced he will seek the Democratic party nomination for Iowa's third Congressional district.

Pete D'Alessandro has set out to challenge current GOP Representative David Young for the seat. He vows to expand Medicare-for-All, push for a higher minimum wage, and push for further development of clean and renewable energy. In the past, he has advocated for tuition-free college.

In 2016, D'Alessandro served as Saners' coordinator for the state of Iowa. He has also worked for former governors Tom Vilsack and Chet Culver.