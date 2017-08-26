GoFundMe Page Set Up for Des Moines Homicide Victim’s Funeral Expenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses for the victim of a recent homicide in Des Moines.

Noah Campbell, 19, died after suffering a gunshot wound during a shooting at a convenience store on the east side of the metro on Tuesday. His death marked the city's 22nd homicide in 2017.

One arrest has been made in connection to the murder and police are continuing to investigate.

Campbell's father set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $5,000, and close to $2,000 has already been raised. To make a donation, click here.